Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Keeping things casual? Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson have been making headlines since April 2022 — the Talentless founder even brought the model to the premiere of The Kardashians — but their rumored romance isn’t exactly official.

“So far it’s going well. He’s very attracted to her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the potential pair at the time, adding, “It’s still a new relationship and he’s taking it day by day.”

The reality star and the Scotland native first sparked dating speculation when they were photographed grabbing lunch together in Malibu on April 5, 2022, one day after Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian and her now-husband, Travis Barker, exchanged vows in a non-binding wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. (Kardashian and Barker legally married several weeks later at a courthouse in Santa Barbara and followed up with a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, days later.)

Two days after their lunch outing, the New York native brought his rumored girlfriend to the April 7, 2022, premiere of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu series, which only added fuel to the relationship rumors.

“Him introducing her to the family and having her at the Kardashians premiere meant a lot to him,” the insider told Us at the time.

One month later, Disick and Donaldson — who, coincidentally, shares a name with Lori Loughlin’s Full House character, Aunt Becky — were photographed hanging out on a balcony in Miami. The Muse Activewear founder was snapped in a pink bikini, grinning broadly over at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

Since their Floridian getaway, however, Disick hit a New York strip club in late May 2022 and has been noticeably flirtatious with Holly Scarfone.

On May 24 2022, the Too Hot Too Handle alum shared a photo of herself wearing a bodysuit by Talentless, Disick’s brand. “Oh lord she’s @talentless,” Scarfone captioned the photo — tagging the Kardashians star’s Instagram handle on her butt — to which he replied, “I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended.”

While the father of three (he shares Mason, Penelope, and Reign with Kardashian) is known for his coy and teasing personality — see: his frequent flirtations with Khloé Kardashian — he is ultimately looking for the real deal.

“He wants to be in a serious relationship just like most of his exes are,” the source told Us in April 2022.

Keep scrolling for a timeline of Disick and Donaldson’s rumored romance: