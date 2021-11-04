Still part of the family — and the show. Scott Disick was spotted filming the Kardashian-Jenner family’s upcoming Hulu series with Kris Jenner.

Us Weekly can confirm cameras were rolling when the 38-year-old Talentless designer and the 65-year-old momager stepped out for lunch at Maria’s Italian Kitchen in Woodland Hills, California, on Wednesday, November 3. The sighting comes less than one month after Us reported that Kourtney Kardashian’s now-fiancé, Travis Barker, will be featured on the new show as Hulu captured the October 17 proposal.

“Travis spent forever getting the details right,” a source told Us at the time. “Kourtney was very surprised at the timing. They both have talked about their wedding and engagement before but Kourtney was very surprised.”

Disick, for his part, has yet to publicly congratulate Kardashian, 42 — or comment at all on the engagement news. He previously told Andy Cohen that he gave his ex his “blessing to be happy” with Barker, 45, before taking a dig at her former flame Younes Bendjima.

“I just want to kill them. … Well, the last guy,” he said during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired in June. “Let’s all be honest here.”

Disick’s disdain for Bendjima, 28, seemingly changed by August when he DMed the former boxer to shade Kardashian and Barker’s PDA.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick he wrote at the time, unaware that Bendjima was going to put him on blast.

Following the proposal, a source told Us that the New York native was “furious” about the mother of his three children — the former couple share Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — officially moving on.

“He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” the source said in October. “Scott still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding.”

It’s possible Disick will break his silence on the proposal on the upcoming Hulu show, which Khloé Kardashian previously teased will be available to stream in early 2022.

Scroll through to see photos of Jenner and Disick’s outing: