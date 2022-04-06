She Founded Her Own Activewear Line

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Instagram influencer fulfilled her dream of starting a clothing line by founding MUSE Activewear. “I was spending many days and hours during lockdown feeling a little purposeless,” Donaldson told Vestd.com in May 2021. “I knew I wanted to create something that not only I would wear and be proud of putting my name against, but also something that was missing from the market — affordable, good quality products that are also very wearable day-to-day, as I found I struggled to find items that covered all these aspects.”