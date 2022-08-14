Celebrating with his loved ones? Sebastian Stan was spotted ringing in his 40th birthday on a trip with several pals, including rumored girlfriend Annabelle Wallis.

The pair were photographed in Greece on Saturday, August 13. The Pam & Tommy actor wore a salmon and eggshell-colored bowling shirt with a lapel collar and a plant graphic on one side. Wallis, 37, was in a coral dress with a black sweater draped over her shoulders. She topped off the look with gold accessories.

Stan and the Peaky Blinders star first sparked romance rumors in May. The two were spotted at Robert Pattinson‘s birthday party, and photographer Myles Hendrik shared a snap of them getting cozy. In the photo, which has since been deleted, Wallis was seen kissing the Winter Soldier actor’s bottom lip.

Neither Hendrik, Stan nor Wallis have addressed the nature of the photos, but the Emmy nominee has since been spotted spending plenty of time with the Tudors alum. Entertainment Tonight reported the two went out to dinner in Los Angeles in June. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail in July showed Wallis and Stan strolling through New York City with their arms wrapped around each other. The Gossip Girl alum was also spotted walking Wallis’ dog Zeus.

The Star Trek: Discovery actress recently broke up with Chris Pine after nearly 4 years of dating. “Chris and Annabelle have broken up,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March, adding that the two “haven’t been together for a few months now.”

Meanwhile, the Emmy nominee was most recently linked to Alejandra Onieva. In July 2020, photos of the pair packing on the PDA in Spain made it clear that their romance was heating up. It was nearly a year before Stan confirmed the relationship.

He shared a fun video wishing Onieva, 30, a happy birthday in June 2021. “Over a year ago, out of a lot of darkness…you became the light 🔥 I’m so grateful 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻 #2020 #loveinthetimeofcovid #quarantinenights” the Rutgers alum wrote via Instagram.

The Marvel star has yet to address his relationship with Wallis. On his birthday, he simply posted a throwback photo from his childhood via Instagram, captioned, “This is 40. ❤️.”

Stan has previously been linked to Revenge actress Margarita Levieva, This Is Us alum Jennifer Morrison, Glee‘s Dianna Agron and his then-Gossip Girl costar Leighton Meester.

Scroll down for photos from his birthday outing: