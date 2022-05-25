Is there a new couple in the Marvel universe? Less than two months after Annabelle Wallis’ breakup from Chris Pine made headlines, she may have moved on with Sebastian Stan.

Photographer Myles Hendrik posted an Instagram carousel of snaps from Robert Pattinson’s birthday party on Friday, May 21. One of the pics showed the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star, 39, getting cozy with Wallis, 37. In the photo, which has since been deleted, the Tudors alum nearly bit his bottom lip.

Neither Hendrik, Stan nor Wallis have addressed the nature of the photos amid a potential romance, yet other social media snaps from the festivities revealed the star-studded guest list. In a separate image, the Twilight star, 36, cozied up to Suki Waterhouse, whom he’s been dating since 2018. Zoë Kravitz, Tessa Thompson, Emily in Paris’ Lucien Laviscount and more famous faces also turned up to celebrate.

“Friday I’m in love___,” Hendrik captioned his reuploaded gallery on Saturday without the inclusion of Stan and Wallis’ flirty photo.

Wallis’ party attendance comes less than two months after Us Weekly confirmed her split from Pine, 41. The duo were first linked in 2018.

“Chris and Annabelle have broken up,” an insider told Us on March 2, noting that the now-exes “haven’t been together for a few months now.”

The Pam & Tommy star, for his part, was last linked to Alejandra Onieva, going public with their romance in 2020.

“Today, many, many… years ago, my favorite soul came to life. Every word I could say about you wouldn’t be enough,” the Spain native, 29, captioned an Instagram video dedicated to Stan in August 2021. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOUUU BEBELUS @imsebastianstan 🎂. Thank you for showing me how to live life from the heart. Life is a gift, and experiencing it with you is the true beauty of it!!”

While the Romania native has kept his romance with Onieva low-key, including their current status, his recent role in Fresh impacted his perceptions of dating in general.

“We often grow up with these ideas of the ‘knight in shining armor,’ the hero complex over on the masculine side which, obviously, I think is a big part of the toxic masculinity that kind of develops,” the Avengers: Endgame actor said during an appearance on “The Jess Cagle Podcast” in March. “But this idea of ‘knight in shining armor’ and this idea that we often see sometimes in Disney movies and narratives growing up.”

He continued: “Sometimes we just have to reevaluate [those ideals] and just understand how those narratives subconsciously influence us as we meet people because we often meet people and we’re looking for evidence of certain things we know or we’ve heard of.”

Stan has previously been linked to Leighton Meester, Jennifer Morrison, Dianna Agron and Margarita Levieva.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!