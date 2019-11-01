Here comes the bride? Tarek El Moussa exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that he and girlfriend Heather Rae Young have “definitely” talked about getting engaged. The Flip or Flop star, 38, shared the news at the Movember charity campaign kickoff for first responders event in Los Angeles on Friday, November 1. “We’ve definitely talked about […]
Love Lives
Together again. Mike Fleiss, the creator and executive producer of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, has reconciled with his estranged wife, Laura Kaeppeler. The TV executive, 55, took to Twitter to announce the news on Sunday, November 3. “Happy to report that @FleissLaura and I have reconciled. I love my wife and am grateful for […]
Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, enjoyed a fun, family weekend with her sister Noah Cyrus and her mom, Tish Cyrus. The “Slide Away” singer, 25, and Simpson, 22, documented their adventures on their Instagram Stories on Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2. In a black-and-white video posted on the “Pretty Brown Eyes” […]
One year down! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, on Friday, November 1 — almost two months after his release from prison. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 37, commemorated the day the pair exchanged vows in a series of Instagram posts on Friday. “Best day of […]
An inside look at the ceremony! Katharine McPhee celebrated her husband David Foster‘s 70th birthday with a sweet tribute — which included a new wedding photo — on Instagram on Friday, November 1. The photo shows Foster waiting at the altar as McPhee, 35, walks down the aisle in her wedding dress to greet him. […]
Another year around the sun! Katy Perry celebrated her 35th birthday with a trip to Egypt with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and more than 60 of her friends. Perry, whose birthday was on October 25, posted four pictures of herself at the Pyramids of Giza — including a rare photo with Bloom — on Instagram […]
Meet the family. Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel‘s romance is heating up after the HGTV host took the New Girl actress as his date to his older brother J.D. Scott‘s wedding. Deschanel, 39, was “overjoyed” to attend the Halloween-themed nuptials in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 31, according to an Instagram post she shared on […]
Still in the honeymoon phase. Star Jones revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that her friends have never seen her “so happy” since tying the knot with her husband, Ricardo Lugo. The former View cohost, 57, gushed about her hubby, whom she married in 2018, recently at the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research Angel Ball […]
It’s over. Solange and her husband, Alan Ferguson, split after nearly five years of marriage. The “Cranes in the Sky” singer, 33, shared the news via Instagram on Friday, November 1. She confirmed that the pair “separated and parted ways” earlier this year. Her statement, which was accompanied by three selfies of herself, noted that […]
Life in plastic, it’s fantastic! Sofia Richie and Scott Disick transformed into vintage Barbie and Ken for an epic couple’s Halloween costume. Richie, 21, posted a photo of their looks on Instagram on Thursday, October 31. The model donned a black-and-white striped dress and rocked a high ponytail with short bangs. She completed the look […]
Totally nailed it! Kaitlyn Bristowe and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, wowed in a perfectly executed Friends-inspired couple’s costume for Halloween this year. Bristowe, 34, posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, October 31, of herself along with Tartick, 30, dressed up like Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) from the beloved sitcom. […]
Keeping it professional. Joey King didn’t have a problem filming The Kissing Booth 2 with her costar and ex-boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, because she was passionate about the project. The 20-year-old actress appeared on the Wednesday, October 30 episode of the podcast, “Mood With Lauren Elizabeth,” where she said it was “fine” working with Elordi, 22. […]