Back on the market. Chris Pine is single again after a split from longtime girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“Chris and Annabelle have broken up,” the insider told Us on Wednesday, March 2, adding that the actors “haven’t been together for a few months now.”

The pair started dating in 2018, Us exclusively revealed at the time. Though Wallis, 37, was in another relationship when they met, she later moved on with the Star Trek actor, 41, and what started as a casual fling became a long-term relationship.

“Chris was very attentive and wooed her to get her attention away from the other guy,” a source revealed at the time.

Witnesses said the two were inseparable at Hollywood events. They “couldn’t take their eyes off each other” at a Malibu event just after their relationship first made headlines. Then, in January 2019, they showed PDA at a New York City afterparty for the premiere of Pine’s limited series, I Am the Night.

“They looked very cozy and were adorable,” an onlooker revealed at the time. “They talked for a long time, she kissed him on the cheek and later when he was talking to others, she kept checking on him, looking over at him the whole night — it was sweet.”

It was a rare outing for the Wrinkle in Time actor and Wallis as they preferred to keep their relationship very private. “That’s something I don’t really want to talk about,” he told the Hollywood Reporter of his love life in 2014.

After a couple of years with the Peaky Blinders star, however, he started opening up a little, briefly mentioning Wallis in interviews.

“The first time in 40 years I haven’t been with my family, but I will be with my girlfriend and her family out here,” Pine told Extra ahead of the holidays in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Taking this year as it is, what it is… I’m going to open myself up to new rituals… Everyone is happy and healthy, whether they are in my family, my circle of friends, that’s all I can ask for.”

Prior to dating Wallis, the Wonder Woman 1984 star was linked to Sofia Boutella, Olivia Munn and Audrina Patridge.

The Hills alum, now 37, addressed their romance more than a decade later, revealing that they split because both their careers and interests were very different.

“He was more a real actor, theatre actor, and loved to read books and jazz music,” Patridge told the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn in May 2021. She added that Pine “didn’t really like to go out to clubs or anything like that.”

Patridge, as a reality TV star, was constantly going on public outings and getting photographed. “He didn’t like the whole paparazzi side of it,” she explained. “That was my life, was going out, and I was followed by paparazzi.”

The actor previously gave some insight into what he does like in a potential partner during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013. “Intelligence, beauty, and a sense of humor,” he said of qualities he wants in a girlfriend. “Well, I think you have to be able to carry on a conversation, after the initial attraction, after the lust dies down; there has to be the thing that engages you. And that is intelligence and humor.”

