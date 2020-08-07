Writing a New Story

Throughout the season, Stause also may have found some healing. At one point, she admitted that maybe everything does happen for a reason. “I had a plan, and then I met him,” she said. “I loved him so much so I changed my plan for him. So it just makes me think that maybe there is a bigger plan for me.”

After exiting Quinn’s wedding during the finale, she had a glass of wine and ended the season on a high note: “There are two sides to every story, and maybe it’s time that I start writing a new one.”