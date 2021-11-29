Where Does Everyone Stand Today?

While Quinn didn’t have many favorable things to say about their mutual ex on season 4 of Selling Sunset, Hernan and Cornell were recently spotted out together in Las Vegas. Hernan’s rep, however, denied that she was dating Cornell again, telling Us, “[Emma’s] very single” and referred to the Sin City spotting as a “work trip.”

A source added that Hernan and Cornell have “been friends” since ending their brief engagement.

As for Quinn and Hernan, the two costars are “not on speaking terms.”

“I don’t think anyone is surprised or blames me,” Hernan told Harper’s Bazaar. “At the end of the day, like I said, I always take the high road, and I have for years now, and I will continue to do that.”