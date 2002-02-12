Pics Shannen Doherty Through the Years: From Her Career Highs to Her Health Struggles By Us Weekly Staff April 12, 2020 Richard Young/Shutterstock 13 8 / 13 2002 Doherty was married to Rick Salomon for nine months in 2002. The duo then annulled their union. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Daughters Olivia Jade and Bella’s Rowing Photos Released in College Admission Scandal ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News