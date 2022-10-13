October 2022

After consoling Green during the season 8 reunion, fans began shipping Austen Kroll and the clinical assistant. Kroll, however, exclusively told Us that he would never go against bro code and date Green as he and Rose are very good friends.

“I mean, I love Taylor to pieces and I cherish her friendship and we’ve gotten very close,” Kroll explained, noting that he and Green talk a lot about their recent breakups. “She’s an important person in my life and I wanna keep it that way.”

He continued: “I just think that would be crossing a whole bunch of lines. And a bunch of friendships would really be affected by that. I’m telling you that that would be a fricking, yeah, a bomb to drop that is for sure.”

While the beermaker doesn’t plan to become romantic with Rose’s ex-girlfriend, he revealed to Us that the South Carolina native was aware of his and Green’s friendship. “I think Shep really appreciates it. He definitely knows that we became close, you know, because of him,” Kroll said. “And he sees how we act with each other … he’s never gotten jealous about it.”