September 2010

Sister Wives premiered on TLC and instantly became a hit. Some viewers worried that the family’s openness might lead to criminal proceedings given that polygamy was (and still is) illegal in Utah, but no charges were ever filed again Kody and his wives. They did sue the state of Utah in 2011 to challenge the state’s ban on plural marriage, but the case was later dismissed by the U.S. Court of Appeals in 2016.