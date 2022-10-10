October 2022

During the October 9 episode of the reality show, Janelle butted heads with Kody over her RV move. “We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” Kody said during a confessional. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”

Janelle, for her part, didn’t take kindly to Kody’s lack of support since she had to move on the family’s Coyote Pass once her lease was up on their house. “This is typical Kody. He’s all on board for something and then he goes away for a couple of days and he comes back and he’s like, ‘Oh, my God, we have all these problems,’” she told the cameras.

Kody claimed, “There’s things that Janelle does frequently that aren’t like a married husband and wife. We do things separate.” Janelle, for her part, argued: “He’s no longer advocating. He’s no longer acting as my husband here.”