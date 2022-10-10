October 2022

As Christine announced during season 17 of the TLC series that she was leaving Kody, he tightened the reigns on his remaining marriages.

“I’m going to be the head of my household again,” Kody told all of his wives during the October 2 episode, which was filmed in summer 2021. “So, I’m not going to be circumvented in that. If everybody is willing to conform to patriarchy again, I guess.”

He explained: “I’ve been fighting to make everybody happy. My bitterness is out of trying to do that and not having the family that I had thought about and designed. If it is too awkward, or I don’t feel like the head of my household when people are around then I’m not going to have the whole family together.”

Janelle was taken aback by her spouse’s comments, telling the cameras, “Yeah, I didn’t know I signed up for patriarchy. That’s not what we all agreed on in the beginning.”

Kody, meanwhile, argued in his confessional: “Ironically, Janelle did sign up for patriarchy. When her and I made an agreement that she would come into the family, she agreed wholeheartedly that she would run her wheel into mine because I had to be the head of the family. She made that agreement with me.”