Revisit Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray’s Relationship Timeline

2021

During an August 2021 podcast, the activist shared that she’s “not allowed to talk about” the Freaky Friday star because of the reactions she’s received in the past.

“I’ve tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I’ve done that, it gets twisted into I’m talking s–t about somebody who I don’t even know anymore, who’s clearly a grown-up,” she said on the “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum” podcast. “I think you have to, like, laugh at who you used to be, but when people ask me about history that involves someone else … it’s not worth my time. It’s not a place where I harbor ill will or anything.”

Bush added, “I’ve tried to, like, you know, do the thing where when I get stuck live on the air — which has happened to me twice — getting asked about it where I give a little, like, jazz hands quip and move on, it just doesn’t work, so I’m not going to. … I was a very naïve 21-year-old kid, and that’s all there is to it.”