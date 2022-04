Back Together Again

When asked about a potential One Tree Hill reboot in March 2022, Bush explained that she and her friends were looking towarddoing new projects. “We’ve always been like, ‘Leave us alone! Let us do other stuff together,'” the John Tucker Must Die star told Variety. “I think what’s been so fun about it and what the podcast made us realize is, we can do whatever we want with Brooke, Peyton and Haley.”