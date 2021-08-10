News

Sophia Bush Explains Why She’s ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Ex-Husband Chad Michael Murray, Reflects on Dating Costars

Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush poses for a portrait in promotion of her role as Detective Erin Lindsay in Chicago P.D. in January 2014. Scott Gries/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
What Type of Men She’s Interested In

“I’m not attracted to a–holes,” the “Work in Progress” host said when asked if she usually dates nice guys. “I think that in the same way that I’ve lacked some confidence on the individual side, I’ve lacked a bit of discernment or perhaps having a bulls–t meter in my personal meter. I’ve dated some people who I’ve thought are very nice but are not. That’s a lesson you’ve gotta learn.”

She added, “I’m attracted to creativity, to ambition, to intellect, to service.”

