Austin Nichols

Bush rekindled her on-off relationship with Nichols after he joined the cast of One Tree Hill to get their romance back on track. “We’ve been dating off and on for the past four years. We had so many years of history prior to him coming to work on the show,” Bush told E! News in 2010. “And I think someone taking a job and moving their life across the country to show you how much they care is pretty much the most romantic gesture that a person could make.”

After wrapping OTH, the pair split in February 2012.