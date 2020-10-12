Arsenio Hall

“I can’t wait to deliver this $250,000 check to my friend Erv for The Magic Johnson Foundation. It’s a dream to be able to support the important work they do on a daily basis and I am humbled to be able to contribute to their ongoing mission,” Hall, who took part in Donald Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice in 2012 in memory of his cousin who passed away from AIDS shortly before he signed on to do the show, explained. Beating Clay Aiken for Trump’s top prize, Hall was able to send all the funds he raised directly to the basketball star’s pet cause.