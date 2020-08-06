Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi

The father-son duo announced that their rosé wine company, Hampton Water, will donate $1 per bottle sold for the month of August 2020 to World Central Kitchen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer scheduled a free live-streamed concert for August 14 at 6 p.m. ET on Hampton Water’s Facebook page. “When the pandemic started and people were struggling across the country, we knew we needed to do something to help,” Jesse said in a statement. “WCK has created an amazing pathway to not only help those in need, but also bring out of work restaurants much needed business. For us this partnership was a no brainer.”