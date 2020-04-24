Celebrity Charity

Liam Payne

The former One Direction member volunteered at one of Trussell Trust’s food banks in the U.K. during the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. “Recently I made a personal, long-term commitment to support the Trussell Trust and their vital work supplying meals to those in need all over the U.K.,” he tweeted at the time. “It was humbling to get involved in my local food bank yesterday, and to meet some of the incredibly passionate people like Carla, Dorothea and Helena who are working tirelessly during these incredibly tough times.”

Payne added, “I’m glad to be playing my small part as we work towards a future in which nobody needs a food bank.”