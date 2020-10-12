Shawn Mendes

It was announced in July 2020 that the Canadian crooner’s Shawn Mendes Foundation will partner with Global Citizen Year to launch the Global Citizen Academy. The leadership program is available for high school graduates around the world, and will provide accepted students with social impact skills. Mendes’ foundation will award $250,000 need-based scholarships to those accepted into the academy.

“Our world needs young leaders now more than ever,” the singer said in a statement issued to Us. “It’s been truly inspiring to watch so many young activists use their voices. By working with Global Citizen Academy, my hope is that we can empower many more young people around the world with the resources and tools they need to make an impact.”