Fame and faith. Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber are among the A-listers who have attended Hillsong Church.

The Christian megachurch, commonly known as Hillsong, was established in Australia in 1983 and now boasts 150,000 attendees a week. The Secrets of Hillsong, a four-part docuseries exploring the organization, will debut on FX on May 19, 2023.

The special marks former Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz and wife Laura Lentz’s first public interviews since their November 2020 exit from the church. At the time, Carl – who wed Laura in 2003 — was fired from the organization by Hillsong Church Global Senior Pastor Brian Houston for “moral failures” and “breaches of trust” after news broke that he had an affair.

“I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions,” the religious leader wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am deeply sorry for breaking the trust of many people who we have loved serving and understand that this news can be very hard and confusing for people to hear and process. I would have liked to say this with my voice, to you, in person because you are owed that. But that opportunity I will not have.”

Carl was well known for his former friendship with Justin. The “Love Yourself” singer moved in with the Lentz family for a brief period in 2014 and was even baptized by the pastor. Following the scandal, the Grammy winner revealed in January 2021 that he was no longer affiliated with Hillsong and had joined Churchome.

Prior to his exit from the religious organization, Justin and Hailey attended Hillsong services and conferences together. The duo — who first met in 2009 and tied the knot in 2018 — went from friends to something more after reconnecting through the church.

“One day Justin walked into Hillsong and was like, ‘Hey, you got older,’” the model recalled during a February 2019 interview with Vogue. “I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s up?’ Over time he became my best guy friend. I was running around with him as his homie, but we weren’t hanging out [romantically].”

Justin’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez — whom he dated on and off from 2010 until 2018 — has also been involved with the megachurch. During their relationship, the exes attended services together. In December 2014, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum shared an Instagram selfie posing with several of her fellow members.

“Last min hang out with my Hillsong fam. Goodnight everybody! God bless,” she captioned the snap.

