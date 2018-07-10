From friends to lovers just like that? Hailey Baldwin is raising eyebrows after recently revealing in a newly resurfaced interview that she and fiancé Justin Bieber are better off acquaintances.

Baldwin, 21, spoke about the evolution of her relationship with new fiancé Bieber, 24, during an interview with The Times UK in May during the Cannes Film Festival. Less than two months later, the pop star proposed to her in the Bahamas.

“Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. It was what it was,” Baldwin explained at the time. “We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that.”

The supermodel noted that she’d “never been through [a high-profile relationship] like that” and found it to be “weird.” She added, “It brought both of us to the realization that we just work much better as friends. He’s somebody I really cherish. Now it’s a very mature situation. It’s good.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, July 8, that the “Sorry” singer popped the question during a tropical getaway with the Drop the Mic cohost.

“Not sure what I did to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!” Baldwin tweeted of the news on Monday, July 9. “No words could ever express my gratitude.”

Bieber also raved about his romance with the former ballet dancer earlier on Monday. “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” the “Friends” singer wrote via Instagram photos of the pair. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

The on-again couple rekindled romance rumors in June after being spotted showing PDA in Miami and they’ve been almost inseparable since. Although Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez has yet to respond to the engagement news, she turned heads on Tuesday while sporting a T-shirt with the message, “Only the strong survive.”

