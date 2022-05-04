Evan Rachel Wood

The Westworld actress detailed a past abusive relationship in March 2019 as she shared portraits from a photo shoot. “The day of this photoshoot, I was so weakened by an abusive relationship,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “I was emaciated, severely depressed, and could barely stand. I fell into a pool of tears and was sent home for the day.”

In a follow-up post, she shared a pic of scratch marks on her forearm. “2 years into my abusive relationship I resorted to self harm,” she wrote in that caption, not naming her abuser. “When my abuser would threaten or attack me, I cut my wrist as a way to disarm him. It only made the abuse stop temporarily. At that point I was desperate to stop the relentless abuse and I was too terrified to leave.”