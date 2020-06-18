Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman

The Today host opened up about the status of her destination wedding ceremony during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on June 18. “We are guessing that it will [get postponed],” Kotb explained. “It was a destination wedding, which would mean people are getting on planes so we were kind of holding out to see what could happen but the destination that we were going to is turning into one of the hot spots so it looks like we may have to postpone. We’re kind of bummed about that … I know we should say, ‘Who cares, it doesn’t matter’ but we waited a long time so I sure hope we get to have it.” The longtime broadcaster confirmed her engagement during a special announcement on Today in November 2019.