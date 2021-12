Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt

Cheers to this! The Saturday Night Live alum is actually Wendt’s nephew. “He was just a good example that being an actor was a viable option. Here’s a guy from the Midwest, in my family, who took the road less traveled and it worked out for him,” Sudeikis said during a 2011 Playboy interview. “The advice he gave me, and I say this jokingly, is 'Get on one of the best sitcoms of all time and then ride it out.’”