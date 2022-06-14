When Did Jax and Brittany Bail on Stassi and Beau’s Wedding?

Days before they left for the wedding, Schroeder said Taylor admitted that he didn’t know Clark was in one of the group chats that he told he was going to a golf tournament instead of the wedding.

“Then not 24 hours before — the day we’re leaving for our flight to go to Rome — two hours before we leave the house. … I get a text from the girl part of this relationship saying, ‘We’re not coming,’ with many, many reasons as to why they’re not coming. It was a novel,” Schroeder said. “Two hours before I‘m about to go to the airport to get married I get a text from friends that are supposed to be our close friends that they’re not going to make it. It was so mind-blowingly insane.”

Clark said he believed both parties were “lying” about their intentions.

“This is supposed to be our happy sendoff … I was sitting there going like, ‘Really? This is the type of people we’re having in our lives?’ I just want good people in my life,” he said.