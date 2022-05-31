May 2022

“The weirdest thing about [our relationship] is other people’s perception and reaction to it. Everything else just feels very human. It’s an understanding that would be hard to replicate. It’s an indescribable thing,” Dyer revealed to Cosmopolitan UK. “I’m always curious as to why it comes up. Why do people want to know about it?”

For the After Darkness star, the public interest in her dating life has confused her over the years. “Now that I’ve experienced the other side of it, it sounds so cliché but I’m just a person, too,” she added, noting that she understood the “natural instinct to want to know more about the people who are on your screens for hours.”