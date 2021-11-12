The New Version

In November 2021, Swift released the full 10-minute version of her iconic breakup anthem “All Too Well,” including more details about her split from Gyllenhaal than ever.

“They say all’s well that ends well / But I’m in a new hell every time you double-cross my mind / You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die,” she sings.

Later on, she confirms the romance was only a few months long, saying, “And I was thinking on the drive down / Any time now, he’s gonna say it’s love / You never called it what it was / Til we were dead and gone and buried / Check the pulse and come back / Swearing it’s the same / After three months in the grave.”

She even references an “unnamed actress” finding her crying at a party – and fans were convinced it was Jennifer Aniston, who reportedly offered Swift dating advice in 2011.