Joe Jonas

The Disney heartthrob ended their relationship in a 27-second phone call in October 2008. “That’s got to be a record,” Swift told Ellen DeGeneres. “When I find the person who’s right for me, he’ll be wonderful. I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone.” After Jonas welcomed his first child with wife Sophie Turner in July 2020, fans speculated whether Swift sent the couple a baby gift based on possible easter eggs in her song “Invisible String.” That lyric in question says, “Cold was the steel of my axe to grind / For the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents.”

After releasing “Mr. Perfectly Fine” from her vault in April 2021, Swift sparked speculation that the track was written about her 2008 romance with Jonas. “But that was when I got to know Mr. ‘Change of heart,’ ‘Mr. Leaves me all alone,’ I fall apart / It takes everything in me just to get up each day / But it’s wonderful to see that you’re okay,” she sings. Many fans pointed out that the song could be referencing Jonas since he used the phrase “change of heart” to describe their split. Turner later complimented Swift on the song, writing via her Instagram Story, “It’s not NOT a bop,” to which the songstress replied, “Forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north.”