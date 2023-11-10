Teddi Wright found her Mr. Right in fiancé Nicholas, announcing their engagement four months after debuting their relationship.

“So this is love… 🤍💍 I am engaged and feel so blessed I get to spend forever with my best friend,” the Bachelor Nation alum gushed via Instagram in April 2023. “I’ve been crying for days since it happened and it still feels like a dream. Can we take a moment for how good my fiancé (omg) and @jeandousset did on the ring. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!”

Nicholas, who has not publicly shared his last name, popped the question several days earlier at a picturesque outdoor overlook. The couple soft-launched their romance in December 2022, shortly after viewers watched Wright’s Bachelor in Paradise season 8 exit. (BiP was filmed the previous summer.)

The pair have not shared how they first connected, though Wright confirmed in April 2023 that they’ve been together much “longer than” their public debut. Wright also revealed that she and her man had bonded over their shared faith.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Scroll below for Wright and Nicholas’ complete relationship timeline: