Bachelor Nation star Teddi Wright and her boyfriend, Nicholas, tied the knot in Napa Valley, California, after one year of dating.

“It was really important to us that our wedding feel intimate, that everyone that was there was someone who was significant to us in our journey either separately or as a couple,” Wright told People on Monday, November 13, of exchanging vows in front of their 97 guests. “It turned into a weekend party to celebrate our love with friends and family!”

She added: “Our wedding was everything we had wanted it to be and so much more, definitely a dream come true and a day we will remember for the rest of our lives.”

The Bachelor season 26 alum took to social media in April to share that the couple got engaged.

“So this is love… 🤍💍I am engaged and feel so blessed I get to spend forever with my best friend,” Wright wrote via Instagram alongside an Instagram video of the duo. “I’ve been crying for days since it’s happened and it still feels like a dream.”

Wright had introduced fans to her new romance nearly two months after she left season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“Guys sorry I’ve been so MIA but I got COVID and was so down bad. But I’m back though,” the surgical unit nurse wrote via her Instagram Stories in December 2022. “Here’s what you missed on my hiatus: Still working, dances with my sweet lil boy and also maybe other things that I’ll share later…🤭.”

Less than a week later, Wright offered fans a sneak peek on social media of her and Nicholas’ relationship.

“First new years kiss ever!! Happy new year 🫶🏽#2023,” the California native captioned an Instagram video which included several adorable moments between her and her then-boyfriend.

Fans met Wright on Clayton Echard’s season 26 of The Bachelor, which aired in January 2022. After being eliminated in week 7 of the ABC show, Wright joined the 8th season of BiP and was excited to meet Bachelorette alum Andrew Spencer.

“Andrew Spencer is someone that I think is cute, but I don’t know him at all,” Wright exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022. “I think he’s just the definition of joy. Like, when you see him, he’s just so joyful and I love that. He’s so funny. I love a guy that’s funny, and he’s very attractive.”

However, when Wright and Spencer, 28, finally met in person on BiP, the romantic spark was not there and she ended up leaving Paradise early.

“I want to get married, and I want to have kids. … I want to go home and move past this and find that person,” Wright said in an October 2022 episode. “I feel so bad. Like, I just want to go now. I know you wanted me to find love here and I get that, but, like, I’m just not. I want to go. I’m not going in there and doing a big goodbye with everyone.”

Following her exit and meeting Nicholas, Wright discussed how “proud” she was of herself for leaving a “cruel” environment.

“1. Leaving environments that are cruel to me & the people around me 2. Sticking to my boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them,” Wright wrote via Instagram. “Excited for this next chapter and what the rest of the year will bring.”