2. He’s Charitable

His company Digital Media Solutions’ website gives more insight into Ruelas.

“His extensive entrepreneurship experience, hustler mentality and competitive spirit culminate with his love of family and passion for community,” the site reads, noting he’s an “avid philanthropist” who has raised “thousands” for children in need. “A father of two sons, Luis spends a great deal of time advocating for children with special needs with a particular focus on Autism given his son’s condition.”