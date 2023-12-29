Teresa Giudice had a blended family reunion for the holidays.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posed alongside her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, and ex-husband Joe Giudice, proving they’re one big happy family.

Joe, 51, posted a series of Instagram Story photos on Friday, December 19, featuring his ex-wife and daughters, Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 14. Teresa, 51, and Louie, 48, took their family on a trip down to The Bahamas, where Joe currently resides.

Teresa and Joe split in December 2019 after nearly 20 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized the following year. Despite their breakup, the two are on good terms. (Teresa married Louie in August 2022, while Joe has moved on with a new girlfriend.)

Last month, Teresa exclusively teased her family’s New Year’s trip to The Bahamas to Us Weekly.

“We’re going to see Joe. … [It will be a] family New Year’s Eve. It was [my husband] Louie’s idea,” she shared. “Last year, we spent New Year’s Eve together, we took them to Tulum, [Mexico]. So, this year I asked [the kids], ‘Do you want to spend [New Year’s Eve] with your dad?’ And then they said, ‘We’re going to spend it with dad. We’ll stay with you for Thanksgiving.’ And then Louie said, ‘Babe, you want to go there too? And then we’ll be with them.’ I’m like, ‘Sure.’”

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin and her family also took the trip.

Keep scrolling to see photos from the Giudice family’s New Year’s vacation: