While HGTV is known for making feel-good content, sometimes drama goes on behind the scenes with the network’s personalities.

Exes Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa used to host Flip or Flop together in 2013 while they were still married. After announcing their separation in 2016, the pair continued to work together on their series. However, things took a turn for the worse for Hall and El Moussa several years after their divorce. Reports surfaced in July 2021 that the cohosts got into a screaming match on set. Less than one year later, Flip or Flop wrapped up after 10 seasons.

Meanwhile, Good Bones costars Mina Starsiak Hawk and Cory Miller also had a falling out after their show wrapped in October 2023. Hawk hosted the series, while Miller starred as one of the crew members. Hawk revealed in December 2023, that she cut Miller out of her life.

“It’s [a] super bummer because I have, historically, had a great relationship with Cory,” she said during her “Mina AF” podcast. “And when things end particularly like they did, you know, people’s colors just show a little more, which is a blessing because then I have the choice to make a different choice. And so, that’s what I did.”

