Alexis Neiers

Neiers’ arrest for her role in the invasions was captured by cameras in 2010 while she was filming her ill-fated E! reality show, Pretty Wild. She was in prison for more than a month at Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California — while Lohan was serving her own time.

The former model — who celebrated more than a decade of sobriety in 2022 — currently works at Alo Recovery Center in Malibu, where she helps recovering addicts who are struggling. She also hosts a podcast called “Recovering from Reality.”

Neiers married Evan Haines in 2012, with whom she shares daughters Harper and Dakota. The TV personality revealed in September 2021 that although she and Haines were “very happily married,” she was in an open relationship. The California native filed for divorce in August 2022.