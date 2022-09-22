Nicholas Prugo
While most of the Bling Ring members chose to retreat from the spotlight, Prugo — who served a year in prison — did the opposite by sharing his side of the story to Good Morning America in February 2010.
The Hollywood burglaries weren’t Prugo’s only brush with the law. In 2015, he was charged with stalking and solicitation to commit sexual assault. Prugo, who previously worked in the skincare industry, has kept to himself since his brushes with the law. In September 2022, he participated in Netflix’s The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.
Prugo currently lives in Los Angeles with his husband.Back to top