Rachel Lee

Lee, the mastermind behind the robberies, served 16 months in prison for her role in the Hollywood heists. Despite nearly a decade passing since the robberies, she’s acknowledged her role in invading the homes of celebrities she once admired.

“As a teen, I was chasing love in all the wrong places and by the time I realized it was too late and I was in prison. I truly feel prison was a blessing in disguise — the best thing that ever happened to me. It made me realize you can only trust yourself at the end of the day,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in 2018. “If I could do it all over again I would’ve made the right choices instead of the wrong ones. I would’ve changed a lot.”

Despite turning down the opportunity to consult on Coppola’s movie adaption, she couldn’t help but introduce herself when she ran into Watson at a bar during the Super Bowl in 2017. “I walked up to her and I said, ‘Hi, my name is Rachel. I just wanted to introduce myself because you were in a movie based upon my life. I actually had the chance to work on the movie but I didn’t feel comfortable at the time,’” she recalled at the time. “And she put out her hand and said, ‘It’s nice to meet you.’”

In October 2018, Lee graduated from cosmetology school for hairstyling. She is also currently working on a screenplay for a TV drama.