The Allegations

Haddish and Spears have been accused of recruiting siblings identified as Jane and John Doe to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera when they were underage

According to The Daily Beast, the lawsuit accuses both comedians of infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment and sexual abuse of a minor.

Haddish’s attorney dismissed the accusations as “bogus claims” in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.