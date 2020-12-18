They Are No Stranger to Controversy

Charli and Dixie faced backlash in November 2020 after social media users accused them of being “rude” to their personal chef, Aaron May. The “Be Happy” singer threw up after he presented a meal that included snails, while her younger sister jokingly requested “dino nuggets” instead.

Dixie denied that she was being “disrespectful” toward May, who said his feelings were not hurt “at all” by the incident. Charli then cried during an Instagram Live as she called the situation a “misunderstanding.”