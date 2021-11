When You Know, You Know

“I think I’ll know when it’s time,” Brady told reporters during a pre-Super Bowl press conference in February 2021 when asked about how much longer he’ll keep playing. “I can never go into this game half-ass.”

When asked whether he would play past the age of 45, the former University of Michigan quarterback replied, “Yeah, definitely. It’s a physical sport and the perspective I have on that is — you never know.”