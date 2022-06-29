Travis Barker’s Health Ups and Downs Through the Years

June 2018

Blink-182 postponed their residency at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas after Barker was admitted to the hospital due to complications from blood clots found in both of his arms. The Meet the Barkers alum was also diagnosed with a staph infection and a skin infection called cellulitis.

“I am recovering, I have blood clots,” Barker told E! News that same month. “I have, I think, like 30 in my right hand and arm and I have about 10 in my left so I’m just waiting for them to clear up. I’m on blood thinners.”