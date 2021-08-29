Sebastian Stan: Age 17

The Winter Soldier actor revealed that he had sex in his senior year of high school. He lied when he told his longtime girlfriend, who was also a virgin, that he was more experienced in the bedroom. They rented a New York City hotel room for the occasion.

“I was so freaked out,” Stan divulged on a 2016 conversation on “The Drop-In with Will Malnati.” “We rented out a hotel room, did it at the Times Square Hotel, and had a McDonald’s happy meal afterwards. I swear to god. I will not name her, but god bless her — she’s married now.”