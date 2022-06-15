Lala Kent

During the same interview in which she discussed her falling out with Schroeder, Cartwright noted she was close with Kent. It’s unclear if the “Give Them Lala” podcast host is cool with Taylor, however, as she previously said she cut off anyone who was still in touch with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett — and according to Cartwright, Taylor may still see the movie producer.

“Jax and Randall were super close. I’m not really sure exactly what’s going on with them, but let me just say I’m team Lala. I hope the best for her and Ocean and their entire family,” Cartwright told E! News in January 2022. While Taylor follows Kent on Instagram, she doesn’t return the favor.