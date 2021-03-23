It’s been nearly one year since Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler called it quits — and there are more questions about their love lives than ever.

The Laguna Beach alum and the former NFL quarterback wed in 2013 after she gave birth to son Camden in 2012. The duo went on to welcome a second son, Jaxon, in 2014, and daughter Saylor in 2015. After a decade of dating and seven years of marriage, Cavallari and Cutler announced their split.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the former couple said in a joint statement shared via social media at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Months later, the Uncommon James designer exclusively told Us Weekly that she wasn’t focused on dating anytime soon.

“This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath. I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life,” Cavallari said in August 2020. “I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James. I’m not thinking about what I want to be doing next year or the year after that. I’ve driven myself crazy with that mentality the past few years. Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey.”

By October, however, the reality TV personality was spotted packing on the PDA with comedian Jeff Dye. While the twosome were caught leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram accounts, sources told Us that their romance was casual.

Cavallari was subsequently seen hanging out with Austen Kroll, but both parties insisted that they were just friends. Dye, meanwhile, replied to headlines about her relationship with the Southern Charm star with a cryptic tweet, writing, “He wishes” in December 2020.

When asked about the tweet, Kroll exclusively told Us, “[It’s] probably [about me]. I mean, I’m not here trying to cause problems. We just had fun with our friends.”

While reports surfaced in March 2021 that Cavallari and Dye were done with each other, Us confirmed that same month that wasn’t the full story.

Scroll through for everything we know about Cavallari’s dating life amid her divorce: