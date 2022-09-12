April 2021

After Prince Philip died, the palace announced that the “royal family will not be in military uniform” for the funeral.

“Members of the royal family will be wearing morning coat with medals or day dress,” the statement read.

The break in tradition came amid confirmation that Philip wasn’t getting a state funeral due to COVID-19 restrictions. The service was dubbed a “Ceremonial Royal Funeral.” Others speculated that the decision was tied to trying not to make waves amid Harry’s return to the U.K. and Andrew’s controversy. While the Duke of York hadn’t officially been stripped of his titles yet, but had stepped back from his public duties and was no longer being promoted to the rank of admiral as his ties to Jeffrey Epstein made headlines.