The Oscars Slap

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that Smith “immediately took action” to react to Rock’s joke about Pinkett Smith after he noticed that she was “visibly upset” by the remark. During his emotional acceptance speech later in the night, Smith apologized for his reaction. “I want to apologize to The Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he said in part, after winning best actor for his performance in King Richard. “But love will make you do crazy things.”

In the wake of the controversy, Smith resigned from The Academy while awaiting the results of a disciplinary hearing about the altercation. “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” he said in an April 2022 statement to Variety. “I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

One week later, the Academy announced that Smith would be banned from all Oscar-related events and ceremonies for 10 years. “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” he said at the time.