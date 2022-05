May 2022

Two months after her husband’s announcement, Stephanie revealed that she was stepping away from her corporate role in order to focus on Levesque and their kids. “As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE,” she wrote via Twitter in May 2022. “WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.” She has yet to reveal when she plans to return.