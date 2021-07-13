1. She Created a Non-Profit

After her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009, Cohen cofounded a non-profit organization called F–k Cancer. Cohen helped make a T-shirt with the words “F–k Cancer,” which quickly received a lot of support from strangers during her mother’s battle with cancer.

“It was a war cry for her,” she told MAKERS in March 2015. “And it was unbelievable to not only see how it made her feel, but how total strangers responded to it. Hugging her and high-fiving her and opening these crazy vulnerable dialogues.”