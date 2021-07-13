Splits

Scooter Braun’s Estranged Wife Yael Cohen: 5 Things to Know After Split

By
Who Is Yael Cohen 5 Things Know After Scooter Braun Split
Yael Cohen. Courtesy of Yael Cohen/Instagram
5
1 / 5
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

1. She Created a Non-Profit

After her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009, Cohen cofounded a non-profit organization called F–k Cancer. Cohen helped make a T-shirt with the words “F–k Cancer,” which quickly received a lot of support from strangers during her mother’s battle with cancer.

“It was a war cry for her,” she told MAKERS in March 2015. “And it was unbelievable to not only see how it made her feel, but how total strangers responded to it. Hugging her and high-fiving her and opening these crazy vulnerable dialogues.”

Back to top